Anderson Silva goes to the ground, bleeds like never before and loses to Jake Paul in boxing

Spider couldn’t resist the American, 22 years younger than him

In the long-awaited fight between Anderson Silva and Jake Paulthis Saturday, in Arizona, the American won by unanimous decision of the judges (77-74, 78-73, 78-73).

Paul maintains his unbeaten record in boxing with six wins in six fights and on top of that he shuts up the critics who said he had beaten former UFC athletes who weren’t good at striking, which was not the case with Spider.

In the first round, Paul went in search of jabs, while the Brazilian didn’t have many actions. However, in the second round, Anderson Silva started to be Anderson Silva.

Spider began to mess with Paul’s psyche, let his guard down, played in the ring and even made steps imitating Muhammad Ali.

From the third round onwards, the level of the fight went up. Spider and Paul both bled from receiving blows and both managed to land hard punches.

In the last round, Paul landed a straight shot in his rival’s face, taking Anderson to the ground and making the referee open the count, which ended up being decisive for the judges’ count.