Angelina Jolie’s intimate email to Brad Pitt leaks on the web

The ex-couple has been separated since 2016, ten years after their relationship began (Jason Merritt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

Recently, an email was leaked on the internet in which Angelina Jolie opened her heart and told Brad Pitt the motivations that made her sell the winery she had bought while the two were still together. According to information from Entertainment Tonight, published last Wednesday, the 12th, the message was sent in January 2021, almost a year before the actor decided to file a lawsuit against his ex-wife for the sale of his part in the company. .

In the text, Jolie said she was very emotional when writing the statement, which is now being used in the court fight. The artist told her about the affective importance of the place for her:

“It’s the place where we brought the twins home and where we got married, bearing a plaque in memory of my mother. A place that held the promise of what could be and where I thought I would grow old. Even now it’s impossible to write this without crying. . I’ll keep my memories of what it was a decade ago.”

Brad Pitt’s ex also stated that it was also the place where his story began to fall apart and says that he will be happy with the message beyond emotional:

“But it’s also the place that marks the beginning of the end of our family – and a business centered on alcohol. I was hoping that somehow it could become something that would bring us together and we would find light and peace. Now I see how you really wanted it. for me to leave and will probably be happy to receive this email. I was shaken by the advertisements put out to sell alcohol. I find it irresponsible and not something I would want children to see. It reminded me of painful times. I can’t be involved , publicly or privately, in an alcohol-based business, when alcoholism has damaged our family so deeply.”

The ex-couple has been separated since 2016, ten years after their relationship began. Together they are the parents of five children, they are: Maddox Chivan, Pax Thien, Zahara Marley, Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Léon. After the divorce signed in 2019, the star of Lara Croft has already made several accusations against her ex-husband, including assaulting their children.