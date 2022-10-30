Apple approves 4K TV at Anatel for sale in Brazil; model features A15 Bionic chip and HDR10+

Apple recently approved at the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) the new 3rd generation 4K TV, a model recently launched by the Cupertino giant with improvements in internal hardware and high image quality, bringing under the hood the A15 Bionic chipset, 4 GB RAM memory and support for HDR10 and Dolby Atmos modes.

Compared to its predecessor, there has been a significant advance in the equipment’s specifications and design, including a processor with performance up to 50% higher than the SoC that powers the previous model, a reduction in dimensions with 35 mm x 98 mm and a weight of only 205 grams, in addition to other highlights in connectivity.