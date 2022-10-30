Athletico defeat postpones Petraglia World Cup promise

Seven years ago, Mário Celso Petraglia, at the time candidate for the presidency of Athletico-PR, made a rather bold promise: according to the manager, under his management, the club would be world champion until the 2024 season – the year in which the Hurricane will celebrate 100 years of foundation.

With the move to the Libertadores final, the representative was one step away from having the possibility of seeing his dream come true. However, with Flamengo’s victory over Paraná, yesterday (29), by 1-0, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, in the decision of the continental tournament, the Cariocas will be the representatives of South America in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Petraglia’s promise was made in an interview with Banda B radio, in December 2015. Since then, Athletico won two editions of the Copa Sudamericana (2018 and 2021), in addition to the 2019 Copa do Brasil. The team was still a finalist in the national competition last year, when it was surpassed by Atlético-MG and took the runner-up.

“We were champions of Séries B and A (of the Brasileirão), we were almost twice champions within ten promised years, vice-champions of Libertadores. This Atletico family knows what is best and who deserves to be trusted. “, he told Band B at the time.

Under the command of Felipão, Athletico returned to the Libertadores decision after 17 years. In 2005, the team decided the tournament for the first time in history, against São Paulo, being surpassed at the time.

The FIFA Club World Cup does not yet have a confirmed date due to the World Cup being held in Qatar. Thus, the tournament is on course to be held in January of the next year, still without a defined location.

In addition to Flamengo, Real Madrid (Champions League champion) are qualified for the dispute. Wydad Casablanca from Morocco (Africa Champions champion), Seattle Sounders from the USA (Concachampions champion) and Auckland City from New Zealand (Oceania champion)