Attack on Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Was Intentional and Targeted US House Speaker

Authorities said assailant ‘demanded to see the Speaker of the House’ and ‘threatened to kill’ Paul Pelosi

ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi



Spokesperson for the Speaker of the House of Representatives of United Statesreported in the early hours of Friday, 28, that the attack on the husband of Nancy Pelosi was intentional and targeted the Democratic leader. The assailant “demanded to see the Speaker of the House” and “threatened to kill” Paul Pelosi, congresswoman’s spokesperson, Drew Hammill, said. Although he said he could not yet reveal the alleged motive for the crime, the commander stated that “it was intentional. Everyone should find what happened this morning disgusting,” officials said. Police said that when officers arrived at the victim’s San Francisco home shortly before 2:30 a.m., the attacker and Paul Pelosi were wrestling over a hammer. “Our agents observed that Mr. Pelosi and a suspect were both holding a hammer. The suspect took the hammer from Mr. Pelosi and violently beat him with it, “injuring his skull and body,” San Francisco Police Commander Bill Scott said. Nancy was not at the house at the time of the incident. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, second in line to the country’s presidency, was in Washington at the time. Scott identified the attacker as David Depape, 42, and said he would be charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and other crimes. Cable network MSNBC reported that Pelosi family sources said the intruder told Paul he would tie him up and wait for Nancy to get home, but that the victim managed to call 911 while the man was distracted.

*With information from AFP