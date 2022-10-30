Attacked with hammer, husband of Nancy Pelosi is doing well after surgery

Husband of Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Paul Pelosi, 82, underwent surgery after being attacked with a hammer by a stranger on Friday, 28. This Saturday, 29, the The Guardian reported that Pelosi, hospitalized with a skull fracture, is doing well and is recovering.

Yesterday, the spokesperson for the Democratic congresswoman, Drew Hammill, had declared that the couple suffered the attack of David DePape in their home in California. The attacker came in through the back door yelling “where’s Nancy?”. The leader of the Chamber was not at the residence at the time of the attack, and the suspect was arrested. “The suspect pulled the hammer away from Pelosi and violently attacked him. Our officers immediately approached the suspect, disarmed and arrested him,” said Bill Scott, chief of the San Francisco Police Department.