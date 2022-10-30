Attacked with hammer, husband of Nancy Pelosi is doing well after surgery

Admin 26 mins ago News Leave a comment 2 Views

WASHINGTON - JULY 14: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) addresses reporters at the podium during a weekly press briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Photo by Tom Brenner for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Chinese government reacts to rumors about US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan – 7/20/2022 // Tom Brenner for The Washington Post/Getty Images