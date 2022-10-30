Australia, Japan and other countries: see who won the election abroad – Elections 2022

The second round vote of the presidential elections start at 8 am this Sunday (30) in the country. However, Brazilians who live in other nations around the world have already chosen who they want as a representative of their homeland. until 8 am, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and Singapore closed voting.

In these countries, voting took place at the same time scheduled for Brazil, from 8 am to 5 pm this Sunday, but following the local time zone. Due to the difference, which can be up to 4 pm more — that is, while it is 8 am here, in New Zealand it is already midnight on Monday (31) —, voting ends before Brazil’s.

First to start voting, New Zealand ended voting around 5pm local time, around 1 am in Brazil. Two hours later, by Brasília time, it was Australia’s turn. In South Korea and Japan the closing took place at 5 am.

This year, more than 697 thousand voters are able to choose a candidate even if they live outside the country, according to data from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). they can vote only for president of the republic. The number of voters abroad represents an increase of 39.21% compared to 2018, when the last General Elections took place. Voting takes place in 181 foreign cities.

unofficial results

After the close of voting, ballot papers are posted at the respective consulates and embassies for public consultation, as is the case in Brazilian electoral colleges. From these data, it is possible to check, unofficiallyas was the vote in those countries.

New Zealand

The documents showed that the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) was the most voted, chosen by 70.34% of voters. The current president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) took 29.66%.

Squid: 389

Jair Bolsonaro: 164

In all, 2,951 people are eligible to vote in this Oceanian country. However, only 569 attended the polls, with seven of them voting blank and nine annulling. The other 1362 were missing. The information is from the portal g1.

In the two sections that work in New Zealand, voting was held manuallyafter the polls did not work, according to information from the embassy to the publication, which followed TSE guidelines.

Australia

In the five cities where the voting took place – Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Perth and Brisbane – the PT also got the beststill according to the publication data.

Squid: 2,970 wishes

Jair Bolsonaro: 1,688 wishes

In all, 10,078 Brazilians were eligible to participate in the election in the country of Oceania, but only 4,911 attended. Of these, 94 voted blank and 159 annulled. 5,167 were absent.

South Korea

the former president also have most of votes in the Asian nation.

Lula: 126 votes

Jair Bolsonaro: 70 votes

376 individuals could vote, but only 213 attended. Nine of them voted blank and eight annulled. 163 were missing.

Japan

Bolsonaro won Japanese country.

Lula: 49 votes

Jair Bolsonaro: 199 votes

Taiwan

Current president also took the most votes:

Lula: 101 votes

Bolsonaro: 132 votes

Seven voters opted for white and five annulled.

singapore

PT took the best in the Asian nation.

Lula: 230 votes

Jair Bolsonaro: 131 votes

In all, 402 Brazilians went to the polls in the two sections of the country. 15 voted white, while another 26 overturned it. 408 were missing.

It is important to emphasize that the data released so far are unofficial, since the official result will only be totaled in the counting of votes, which starts after 17:00 by Brasília time, according to the TSE. At the time, security protocols of the Court’s system will be able to confirm the information.

