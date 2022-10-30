Before Jane Foster another heroine has already lifted Thor’s hammer

The character Jane Foster was introduced as Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4), after Foster’s years out of the MCU.

Played by Natalie Portman in the film, Foster wields Thor’s hammer known as Mjolnir. The character’s first appearance finally united her with the god of thunder, for both of them to face Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods.

However, two other characters, even before Jane, had already wielded the hammer so desired by many heroes.

With Captain America being worthy, two mutants seem to have been worthy as well, and two of the X-Men’s most powerful characters.

Storm and Rogue have already lifted Thor’s hammer

Jane Foster’s time as Mighty Thor is something that has been developed to add even more to the character’s mythology.

However, she wasn’t the only one to have lifted the hammer of Thor, who has seen the mutants Storm and Rogue wielding Mjolnir.

In the 12th issue of the What If comic, the X-Men were divided by their vote to remain in Asgard or return to Earth.

In two previous issues, Jane refused to be the bearer of Thor’s hammer, giving up the Norse god’s powers.

Because of this, this power was entrusted to the Storm, who decided to remain in the mystical realm, regaining her powers, and took on the Stormbringer, an enchanted hammer.

Storm was elevated to Thor’s place in Asgard’s royalty, but was targeted by Hela and an alliance of dark forces.

She helped save Thor from the hands of Loki and Hela, and the mutant variant ended up making peace with the god of thunder, taking his place in the realm.

In issue 66 of the same story, Rogue ended up lifting the hammer. In an initial fight against the Avengers, the character grabbed Thor.

As a result, she absorbed Thor’s powers and personality, and left the god of thunder in a coma afterward.

Rogue went on a rampage, killing the Vision, Jocasta and Hawkeye, but Loki managed to convince her to embrace her heroic side and stop the killings.

Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) is on Disney+.