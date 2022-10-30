Ben Affleck and other celebrities are abandoning their properties, see how much they make from sales

US house prices continued to rise despite rising mortgage rates. According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), the average home price jumped almost every month in 2022. For example, it hit a record $413,800 in June before falling to $389,500 in August.

Last week, the mortgage rate passed the 7 percent mark to its highest level since 2002. According to a Freddie Mac report, rates for fixed-rate mortgages rose to 7.08 percent from 6. 94 percent last week and 3.14 percent last year. .

“With inflation continuing, consumers are seeing rising costs at every turn, causing consumer confidence to dip even further this month.” Sam KhaterFreddie Mac’s chief economist in a statement.

“Many potential homebuyers choose to wait and see where the housing market ends up, driving demand and home prices even further down,” added Khater.

Meanwhile, celebrities in the US are busy making major real estate changes. Here are some of the celebrities who advertise their properties at great prices.

Also Read: How Investing in Real Estate Just Got Easier

Host of “Celebrity IOU: Joyride” ants instead It is said that he is planning to sell his car Lagoa Beach Cabin US$ 3.3 million. Anstead bought the house for $2.8 million in 2021.

The house is spread over 1,968 square feet and was built in 1929. The house is located on an area of ​​6,925 square feet above Woods Cove. The house overlooks Catalina Island and the coast.

“Harry Potter” Star Daniel Radcliffe He recently sold his Manhattan apartment for $5.3 million.

Purchased by Radcliffe for $4.9 million in 2008, the apartment is 2,445 square feet. Building amenities at Radcliffe’s former home include a concierge and concierge, fitness center, on-site parking, bicycle storage, and a children’s playroom.

hollywood star Ben Affleck He recently sold his 13,500 square foot home for $30 million to an unknown buyer. The property has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, gym, show room and spa.

the story continues

Affleck bought the house for $19.2 million in 2018. Affleck moved into his new home with his wife, Jennifer Lopezand five children.

Star of the TV series “Dallas” Patrick Duffy He plans to sell his mansion on the River Rouge outside Medford, Oregon. The actor is asking for $14 million for his 383-acre property.

There are four bedrooms and four bathrooms in the 3010 square foot home. Duffy’s property includes 100 acres of irrigated land and a one-acre private lake. The property also has a spa cabin, wine cellar, pool house, large garden and 2 guest houses.

an actress Sandra Bullock She plans to sell her real estate holdings for $6 million. The property consists of three lots in Valley Center, California, about 40 miles northeast of San Diego, spread over 91 acres.

She purchased the land in 2007 for an unknown amount. The property features four-bedroom suites adjacent to avocado and citrus groves. The main house has an area of ​​6000 square feet.

Political Mitt Romney He recently sold his Utah hostel for $11.5 million. The Mountain Estate is located in Deer Valley in Park City. Romney purchased the property in 2013 for over $9 million.

Spread over an area of ​​8,700 square feet, the property has six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms.

Planning to invest in real estate for passive income? See how you can invest in a rental home for as little as $100.

Photo courtesy of Jage Skidmore on flickr

Never miss real-time alerts about your actions – join Benzinga Pro Free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster and better.

© 2022 Benzinga. with. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.