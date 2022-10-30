Bolsonaro receives Flamengo champion squad and lifts Libertadores cup

photo: reproduction Bolsonaro posed for a photo with some Flamengo players

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who is running for re-election in this year’s elections, welcomed the squad of Flamengo, champions of the Copa Libertadores, this Sunday morning in Rio de Janeiro. The team from Rio de Janeiro beat Athletico-PR, 1-0, this Saturday, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, with a goal from Gabigol.

Bolsonaro lifted the Libertadores cup and posed for a photo with part of the cast. Some players stopped to take a picture with the president. Among them, Thiago Maia, Everton Cebolinha and Marinho. Right-back Rodinei gave the PL candidate a long hug.

Later, Bolsonaro took a helicopter ride with some Flamengo players. Goalkeepers Diego Alves and Santos, midfielder Thiago Maia and forwards Marinho and Everton Cebolinha were on the flight.