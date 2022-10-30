Bolsonaro receives Flamengo champion squad and lifts Libertadores cup

Admin 23 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 4 Views

Bolsonaro posed for a photo with some Flamengo players
photo: reproduction

Bolsonaro posed for a photo with some Flamengo players

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who is running for re-election in this year’s elections, welcomed the squad of Flamengo, champions of the Copa Libertadores, this Sunday morning in Rio de Janeiro. The team from Rio de Janeiro beat Athletico-PR, 1-0, this Saturday, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, with a goal from Gabigol.

Bolsonaro lifted the Libertadores cup and posed for a photo with part of the cast. Some players stopped to take a picture with the president. Among them, Thiago Maia, Everton Cebolinha and Marinho. Right-back Rodinei gave the PL candidate a long hug.

Later, Bolsonaro took a helicopter ride with some Flamengo players. Goalkeepers Diego Alves and Santos, midfielder Thiago Maia and forwards Marinho and Everton Cebolinha were on the flight.

This Sunday (10/30), Brazilians will go to the polls to decide who will be the president of the country. Voters from 14 states will also be asked to choose a candidate for the governorship. In the first round of this year’s election, former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) took the lead with 57,259,504 votes, 48.43%. President Jair Bolsonaro ended up with 43.20%, or 51,072,342 votes.

Party and podium: the best photos of the Flamengo tri in Libertadores

Flamengo raises its head
Flamengo lifts the three-time Copa Libertadores Cup. In the final, they beat Athletico 1-0, in Guayaquil, with a goal from Gabigol – photo: AFP
Flamengo raises its head
Flamengo lifts the three-time Copa Libertadores Cup. In the final, they beat Athletico 1-0, in Guayaquil, with a goal from Gabigol – photo: AFP
Flamengo raises its head
Flamengo lifts the three-time Copa Libertadores Cup. In the final, they beat Athletico 1-0, in Guayaquil, with a goal from Gabigol – photo: AFP
Flamengo raises its head
Flamengo lifts the three-time Copa Libertadores Cup. In the final, they beat Athletico 1-0, in Guayaquil, with a goal from Gabigol – photo: AFP
Flamengo raises its head
Flamengo lifts the three-time Copa Libertadores Cup. In the final, they beat Athletico 1-0, in Guayaquil, with a goal from Gabigol – photo: AFP
Flamengo raises its head
Flamengo lifts the three-time Copa Libertadores Cup. In the final, they beat Athletico 1-0, in Guayaquil, with a goal from Gabigol – photo: AFP
Flamengo raises its head
Flamengo lifts the three-time Copa Libertadores Cup. In the final, they beat Athletico 1-0, in Guayaquil, with a goal from Gabigol – photo: AFP
Flamengo raises its head
Flamengo lifts the three-time Copa Libertadores Cup. In the final, they beat Athletico 1-0, in Guayaquil, with a goal from Gabigol – photo: AFP
Flamengo raises its head
Flamengo lifts the three-time Copa Libertadores Cup. In the final, they beat Athletico 1-0, in Guayaquil, with a goal from Gabigol – photo: AFP
Flamengo raises its head
Flamengo lifts the three-time Copa Libertadores Cup. In the final, they beat Athletico 1-0, in Guayaquil, with a goal from Gabigol – photo: AFP
Flamengo raises its head
Flamengo lifts the three-time Copa Libertadores Cup. In the final, they beat Athletico 1-0, in Guayaquil, with a goal from Gabigol – photo: AFP
Flamengo raises its head
Flamengo lifts the three-time Copa Libertadores Cup. In the final, they beat Athletico 1-0, in Guayaquil, with a goal from Gabigol – photo: AFP
Flamengo raises its head
Flamengo lifts the three-time Copa Libertadores Cup. In the final, they beat Athletico 1-0, in Guayaquil, with a goal from Gabigol – photo: AFP
Flamengo raises its head
Flamengo lifts the three-time Copa Libertadores Cup. In the final, they beat Athletico 1-0, in Guayaquil, with a goal from Gabigol – photo: AFP
Flamengo raises its head
Flamengo lifts the three-time Copa Libertadores Cup. In the final, they beat Athletico 1-0, in Guayaquil, with a goal from Gabigol – photo: AFP
Flamengo raises its head
Flamengo lifts the three-time Copa Libertadores Cup. In the final, they beat Athletico 1-0, in Guayaquil, with a goal from Gabigol – photo: AFP
Flamengo raises its head
Flamengo lifts the three-time Copa Libertadores Cup. In the final, they beat Athletico 1-0, in Guayaquil, with a goal from Gabigol – photo: AFP
Flamengo raises its head
Flamengo lifts the three-time Copa Libertadores Cup. In the final, they beat Athletico 1-0, in Guayaquil, with a goal from Gabigol – photo: AFP
Flamengo raises its head
Flamengo lifts the three-time Copa Libertadores Cup. In the final, they beat Athletico 1-0, in Guayaquil, with a goal from Gabigol – photo: AFP
Flamengo raises its head
Flamengo lifts the three-time Copa Libertadores Cup. In the final, they beat Athletico 1-0, in Guayaquil, with a goal from Gabigol – photo: AFP

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Hamilton responds to Alonso with podium photo at McLaren 2007 – Formula 1 News

Lewis Hamilton decided not to take it home. After an interview with Fernando Alonso to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved