Bolsonaro welcomes Flamengo players in RJ

The football club won the Libertadores de América in a match held in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) met this Sunday morning (Oct 30, 2022) with Flamengo players at Galeão airport, in Rio de Janeiro. The football club won the Libertadores de América on Saturday (Oct 29), against Athletico Paranaense, in a game held in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

the senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ)son of the president, shared in the twitter photo of the father with the cup and wrote: “Let’s lift the cup today with Bolsonaro, for the sake of Brazil!”

Rodolfo Landim, president of Flamengo, was present at the meeting. He was almost president of Petrobras under Bolsonaro.



disclosure/PL Rodrigo Landim (on the right, wearing a green and yellow striped shirt) at a meeting between Jair Bolsonaro and Flamengo players



reproduction Rodrigo Landim (above, left) at a meeting between Jair Bolsonaro and Flamengo players

Flamengo players participated in a live broadcast on social networks from inside the plane. Many say “It’s Bolsonaro” and sing music in favor of the president’s re-election.

Watch Bolsonaro’s meeting with the president and images of the players on the plane (1min46s):

See more pictures from the meeting:



disclosure/PL Player Rodinei takes a picture with Jair Bolsonaro



disclosure/PL President Jair Bolsonaro with the Libertadores da América Cup won by Flamengo

Before the meeting with the players, Bolsonaro voted in the 2nd round of electionsat the Rosa da Fonseca Municipal School, Marechal Hermes square, in Rio de Janeiro.

The president arrived at the venue at 7:47 am, minutes before voting began. He was under tight security, which included tracking by a helicopter. He was the 1st to enter the polling station, at 7:59 am.

On his way out, he gave a quick statement to the press. “Expectation of victory for the good of Brazil. We only have good news in the last few days. God willing, we will be victorious this afternoon. Or rather, Brazil will be victorious this afternoon,” Bolsonaro said as he left the school.