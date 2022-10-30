Boxing | Where to watch the fight between Anderson Silva and Jake Paul live?

The fans asked and the long-awaited duel between Anderson Silva, multi-champion in MMA, and Jake Paul, well-known boxer youtuber, will happen. The fight, the main one in a card of five other matches, will take place this Saturday (29), in an event that starts at 20:50 (Brasília time).

Former UFC champion and 47 years old, Anderson Silva is coming off two good fights in his recent boxing career. Spider, as he is known, beat Julio César Chávez Jr. and Tito Ortiz, in 2021, and now he wants to expand this good track record. His cartel is two wins, one draw and one loss.

American Jake Paul, on the other hand, has also been doing very well in his boxing adventure. Even without being a professional of the sport, the youtuber already has five fights and remains undefeated so far. At the press conference before the fight, Paul showed a lot of respect for the Brazilian, but he knows that if he wants to become a legend, “you have to beat a legend”, as he says.

Anderson Silva vs Jake Paul: Where to watch?

The event that will host the fight between Anderson Silva and Jake Paul takes place in the city of Phoenix, Arizona, United States, starting at 8:50 pm (Brasilia time).

The fight will be broadcast exclusively on the Combate channel, on closed TV. There is also the possibility to watch the duel through the Combate app for cell phones, tablets and smart TVs or through Globoplay (only for Combate subscribers).

Individual plans for Canal Combate start at R$39.90.

Full event card