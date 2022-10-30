Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie together to show the other side of Hollywood

“If you could go anywhere in the world, where would you go?”. The question makes you think and everyone will have their answer. Manny Torres (Diego Calva) in ‘Babylon’ is not about a place, but about the theme of the new movie about to be released.

“I always wanted to be a part of something bigger,” replies Nelly LaRoy (Margot Robbie). Manny wants to make Los Angeles, the home base of Hollywood, a big city and lead to stardom Nelly LaRoy and movie star Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt).

All this when the landscape of Hollywood in the 1920s is one of decadence, full of drugs and hedonistic excesses, precisely the scenario that the film’s director, Damien Chazelle (director of ‘La La Land’ and winner of the Oscar for Best Achievement with ‘ Whiplash’) wanted to get through with this story,

“I wanted to capture how big, bold, brash and remorseless this world was,” he told Vanity Fair. “It was really a wild period in the West for these people, for this gallery of actors, who had a lot of ups and downs.”

Hollywood decadence with a party atmosphere

“If I had money, I would only spend it on fun things. Not boring, like taxes. I just wish everyone was partying forever.”

So are we, Nelly LaRoy, so are we.

But in the impossibility, ‘Babylon’ makes us dream with the character played by Margot Robbie, in a film that, despite talking about the decadence of Hollywood in the 20s, portrays the desire to rise higher.

“You had to be a certain kind of madman. It’s kind of a maniacal, crazy vision of the American dream, of ‘let’s make things appear out of nowhere'”, said the director of the film, who is already a strong candidate for the Oscars.

And speaking of dreams, for those who wanted to see the duo Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt again, as in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, is about to be able to do so.

‘Babylon’ — which also stars Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, Jean Smart and Jeff Garlin — hits theaters in the United States as a Christmas present on December 25th, and in the rest of the world is only available on January 6, 2023 .