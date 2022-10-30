Braz shoots ‘lot of small talk’ and is straight about Dorival’s renewal with Flamengo

Dorival Jr. has a contract with Flamengo only until the end of the current season

After Conmebol Libertadores conquestthis Saturday (29), the vice president of football at Flamengo, Marcos Brazwent straight to commenting on the technician’s contract renewal Dorival Jr.

The coach has a link with the red-black team only until the end of the current season, but, according to the manager, the situation to continue the relationship is well underway.

“Dorival wants to stay, Flamengo wanted him to stay. There was a lot of small talk that wouldn’t stay if the titles didn’t come, but Dorival and I always talk. There are things that we don’t disclose to the public”, fired Braz , in an interview with ESPN.

President next to the vice in the interview, Dorival did not confirm the renewal, leaving everything for the top hat to answer.

“The important thing is that we continue (the rest of the season), we play well focused these last four matches. Naturally enjoying these two moments that were wonderful, the fans have to enjoy a lot”, he stressed.

“About the renewal, he (Marcos Braz) responds”, he added.

Earlier, also in interview to ESPNthe president of Fla, Rodolfo Landimhad already anticipated that the club’s desire was to renew Dorival regardless of the outcome of the Libertadores final.

“We still haven’t talked about this matter (renewal) with him. We are leaving it so that we are well focused on these finals. Any hiring depends on two parties, but, on the part of Flamengo, we are very happy with his work”, said Landim.

“(This Saturday’s final) It’s a super important game, no doubt, but regardless of the result, our desire is for renewal with Dorival. He is very deserving, that’s the idea”, he added.

The coach has been in charge of Fla since June 10, when he arrived to replace the Portuguese Paulo Sousa.

Since then, he has won the Copa do Brasil title and commanded a huge reaction in the Campeonato Brasileiro, despite failing to threaten Palmeiras’ leadership.

This Saturday, Dorival won his 1st Libertadores and, as a result, qualified Rubro-Negro for the FIFA Club World Cup.

