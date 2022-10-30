Brie Larson joins Fortnite as Paradigm

Just as it happened with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Brie Larson is now part of the Fortnite universe. Today, Epic Games released a new video of the game and we see the character Paradigm, who will play an important role in the narrative of what lies ahead.

And yes, Brie Larson lives the character in this universe:

In Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 3 — On Vibe — the Island turns into a giant party. Bounce through Reality Waterfall, ride wild creatures, ride the Bolafuso roller coaster and enjoy a new arsenal. Dive into Season 3 and spread the good vibes!

