Caixa launches financing line for solar energy; know values

Caixa Econômica Federal announced the launch of a new line of financing for the use of solar energy. The proposal is to expand access to photovoltaic technology for different consumers. This is the result of a partnership with the Brazilian Photovoltaic Solar Energy Association (Absolar). See the details.

The focus is to serve consumers of residences, rural producers and small businesses. The financing line is exclusive to solar energy generation projects. Owners of micro and small businesses (SMEs) and those who act as individual microentrepreneurs (MEI) are also included in the target audience list.

Financing for solar energy

Caixa hopes to be able to encourage more investments in Brazil with the new power line that can be financed. It is worth mentioning that, consequently, this action can also stimulate the creation of more jobs, opportunities for entrepreneurs and better income for people.

According to Rodrigo Sauaia, executive president of Absolar, the advancement of solar energy in Brazil is fundamental for the economic, social and environmental development of the country.

“It helps to diversify the country’s electricity supply, reducing the pressure on water resources and the risk of a red flag on the population’s electricity bill”, considered the president of Absolar.

The line of financing arrives as a great incentive with short-term advantages. Association members interested in this type of energy can hire the exclusive lines. Interest ranges from 1.87% to 2.4% per month. In a short time, consumers who opt for this type will get a great economy. Especially at times when the red tariff flag will be in effect or when we face a water shortage.

Since 2012, solar energy generation has guaranteed Brazil more than R$ 70 billion in investments, in addition to the creation of 387,600 jobs. The data are from Absolar. Photovoltaic solar technology is present in 5,400 Brazilian municipalities. Participation is higher in Santa Catarina, Minas Gerais, São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul and Mato Grosso.