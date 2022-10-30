Can Cruella 2 have Taylor Swift as a villain? Rumors point to news for sequel starring Emma Stone

Rumors point out that Cruella 2 could be a musical with Taylor Swift in the role of villain. But nothing has been confirmed so far. Production begins in 2023.

After the success of Cruella’s live-action on Disney +, the sequel starring Emma Stone was guaranteed, with production about to start in 2023. Swift as the new villain of the story. For now, there is nothing confirmed if, in fact, Cruella 2 will have musical sequels. With regard to Swift, there have been theories that the singer had a secret participation in the first film, but so far, this is also unconfirmed. However, these rumors of the new film show that Disney is trying to take the same approach as Joker 2, which will be a musical with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in the lead roles. In 2021, in an interview with Comic Book, director Craig Gillespie was asked about the sequel – which, at the time, was not yet official – what fans could expect, and whether or not the feature will have the return of Emma Thompson as the Baroness: “There are several conversations at the moment. We are in this exploratory phase, but we already have a lot of exciting ideas. Maybe another movie?”, he said regarding the post-credits scene of the first feature that indicates a scenario to approach the plot of 101 Dalmatians.



The director also commented on a new path for the protagonist: “What I loved about the end of Cruella is the weird hesitation. She struggles and struggles through the whole story and suddenly she realizes the sacrifice she has made. It’s like she’s lost Estella, meaning she has less of herself. Now, she has a public persona that she needs to live up to. This conflict that I felt was very interesting, and when she gets… In my head, when she gets to 101 Dalmatians, she’s practically in a darker atmosphere, a gray area. And it’s going to be interesting how she gets on this dark side.” Set in 1970s London in the midst of the punk rock revolution, Cruella follows a young con artist named Estella, a smart and creative girl determined to make a name for herself through her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves and together they build a life for themselves on the streets of London. One day, Estella’s talent for fashion catches the eye of Baroness Von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifying. But their relationship sets off a course of events and revelations that will make Estella embrace her rebellious side and become the evil, elegant, revenge-driven Cruella. The cast includes Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry, Mark Strong, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Kayvan Novak. Craig Gillespie is directing, with Andrew Gunn, Marc Platt and Kristin Burr producing. It also features Emma Stone and Michelle Wright as executive producers; and two-time Academy Award winner for Best Costume Design Jenny Beavan as the film’s dazzling and imaginative costume designer.