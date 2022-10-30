Cara Delevingne reveals participation in masturbation seminar: ‘I thought I was cool’

The actress is one of the muses of the documentary series ‘Planet Sex’ and went deep to research details about sexuality in different places

Cara Delevingne has been on people’s lips for some time now after making some weird appearances. Now that everything seems to be on track, the actress revealed that she did her in-depth research project for the docuseries ‘Planet Sex’. The blonde said that she attended a masturbation seminar for the role.

“I walked into the masturbation seminar thinking it would be a classroom and I would have a notepad, and instead I had a pink leather gym mat on the floor with six people saying, ‘Well, take off your panties. Here’s the lube.’ I didn’t know I was a prude until then. I thought I was a cool, young, cool girl who was up for anything, but I was like, ‘Sorry, what? Sorry, no, absolutely not, I won’t do that.’ But I kind of did everything I felt comfortable doing,” she said.

The statement was given at Mipcom in Cannes. “I was like, ‘What are we doing today?’ Because every day was completely different. I’m used to being a chameleon, but this was absurd. One day you will draw your blood while having an orgasm, the next day you will go to a porn library. I was like, ‘Okay, okay, put my head back [depois de explodi-la].'”, said.