Cavani leaves injured against Barcelona and becomes a concern for the Cup

With three weeks to go before the start of the World Cup in Qatar, the Uruguayan fan is distressed. Yesterday (29), during Valencia’s 1-0 defeat by Barcelona, ​​striker Edinson Cavani left the field injured and became a concern for the Uruguayan national team.

The player felt pain in his ankle and left the match in the 17th minute of the first half. In the coming days, the Uruguayan player will undergo a series of tests to assess the severity of the injury.

Dealing with pain since arriving at Valencia in August, Cavani has only played one full match – in all seven games, with four goals and an assist – under coach Gennaro Gattuso, who even asked for the forward to be released. of two friendly matches in Uruguay to reinforce the athlete’s preparation.

Edinson Cavani is on the pre-list of 55 players who can be called up by the Uruguayan national team for the World Cup. In addition to the Valencia player, coach Diego Alonso included Luis Suárez (Nacional), Darwin Núñez (Liverpool), Martín Satriano (Empoli), Diego Rossi (Fenerbahçe), Maximiliano Gómez (Trabzonspor), Brian Ocampo (Cádiz), Agustín Álvarez Martínez (Sassuolo), Jonathan Rodríguez (America), Nicolás López (Tigres) and Thiago Borbas (River Plate) as options for the attack.

Uruguay debuts in the World Cup on November 24, against South Korea, in Group H of the tournament. After the commitment against the Asian team, Uruguay faces Portugal and Ghana in search of a spot in the round of 16 of the competition.