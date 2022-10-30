Cavill explains choice for classic Superman theme

Henry Cavill explains the decision to use John Williams’ score instead of Hans Zimmer’s for his big scene in Black Adam.

Now, Henry Cavill explained why the sheet music for John Williams was used instead of Hans Zimmer for Superman’s cameo in black adam. The sight of Superman and Black Adam sharing the same screen was exciting enough for fans.

But what made the moment even more exciting was the choice of theme. Hearing the soundtrack from iconic composer Williams certainly provided a shock of nostalgia for many in the audience, and that was exactly what it was intended to do according to Cavill, who discussed the sound choice with CinemaBlend.

See the actor’s remarks below:

John Williams’ theme song is obviously incredibly important to the character. It’s something that resonates with the character and whatever I think anyone in the world hears that, I think a big part of the world that hears it will immediately recognize him as Superman and feel a certain way about it, and I think amazing.

It remains to be seen whether Black Adam and Superman will face off in a DCEU movie (actually, it is unknown if Black Adam will have another movie, although the odds look good following the public response to the first film). It is known, however, that Cavill will be back as Superman.

After years of rumors and speculation, Henry Cavill returned as Superman in the post-credits scene of black adam, establishing the actor’s return to the role in the DC Extended Universe. In addition Warner Bros. Discovery is developing a sequence of The Man of Steel.

After years away from the role, Cavill’s presence is extremely significant for the DCEU. Cavill is being brought back at the behest of Dwayne Johnson, who convinced the studio head to bring him in for some filming of black adam.

Johnson put pressure on the studio for a long time, and he managed to get past the former head of the company. DC Films, Walter Hamada. Naturally, all eyes are on Superman’s future in the DC Extended Universe, particularly after the franchise’s plans change.

As mentioned above, a sequence of The Man of Steel is being developed, and will feature production of Charles Roven. Currently, the WB Discovery is looking for screenwriters. Among the possible directors is Christopher McQuarriewho worked with Cavill on Mission: Impossible – Fallout Effect.

It’s also worth noting that last month, Cavill was spotted in Los Angeles with his signature Superman look – dyed black hair and no beard. And because of that, many fans began to think that the star was present on the set of The Flash during reshoots.

The Last Son of Krypton interpreter was photographed next to his girlfriend, Natalie Mistletoewalking through the streets of the famous American city, where Hollywood and the studios of Warner Bros. Discovery in the United States of America.

Apparently, Cavill will actually be in the production starring Ezra Miller. In addition to cavill, Ben Affleckthe Batman, and Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman, have also been spotted in Los Angeles. With that, it looks like this will be Trinity’s definitive return to the DC Extended Universe.

But what about you, what do you think of all this? Leave your opinions in the comments below!

