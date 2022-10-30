Cell phone that charges in 10 MINUTES? Check the news

Nowadays, many people may be looking to change their telephone set. In this sense, most people think about several things before purchasing a new item of this type.

Some issues that may be important are the quality of the device’s camera, the total storage and memory capacity of the phone, what is the price of the cell phone and, also, how long does it take to get a full recharge.

In this way, the Chinese brand Xiaomi is giving the talk with its new line of cell phones whose cell phone can achieve a full charge in about 9 minutes. The company is known to have recently made the announcement that it will launch the new Redmi Note 12 lineup soon in China.

It will consist of three cell phones. Thus, the models in the line will have access to 5G Internet, in addition to having a 6.67-inch Full HD screen. See more below.

Xiaomi’s new model

One of the devices that will be launched is the Redmi Note 12 Pro, which has a price of 1699 yuan, which, if converted, is the equivalent of about R$1,250. In addition, there is also the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, with a suggestion price of 2,099. On conversion, this is the same as $1,550.

It is worth noting that the conversion may vary by date. Still, the price shown is the suggestion price, that is, from how much the cell phone can be sold.

According to the data presented so far, the first model has a 67w charger. This means that it can provide a full recharge of the device in about 45 minutes. The second model, in turn, has a charger with a power of 120w. In this way, the Redmi Note Pro Plus should be able to fully charge the phone in about 19 minutes.

Model storage may vary in 128GB or 259GB versions.

However, one of the models in the line stands out, being able to charge the device in less than 10 minutes.

Cell phone that charges in up to 10 minutes

One of the versions of the new release, the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition has a suggestion price of 2,399 yuan, China’s local currency. If the value is converted into Brazilian real, this amounts to more or less R$1,780 according to the current conversion criteria.

This calculation does not consider possible taxes that may be present in the final price, if the cell phone comes to the Brazilian market.

This model is the one that will be able to fully charge the battery in less than 10 minutes. This is because it comes with an ultra-fast 210w charger. The device may have purchased in a version with 256 GB of internal storage, in addition to 8 GB of RAM.

There are no confirmations yet on the sale of smartphones in Brazil. Because of this, those interested in the models should wait for more information.

