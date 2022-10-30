Celso Roth takes charge of the Brasileirão Serie A club

Celso Roth is the newest coach of the Youthwho will play in the second division of Brazilian football in 2023. Unemployed for a long time, he takes over the Verde club in this final stretch of the season to, thus, arrive in one piece for the Serie B dispute, in 2023.

Celso Roth’s last work, in Brazilian football and, in his career, was in 2016, when he commanded, lackluster, Internacional, a club in which he is an idol as a coach. Since then, Celso Roth finds himself without a club to work for.

In social networks, Juventude has already announced the arrival of Celso Roth, who spoke, for the first time, as the new Youth coach.

“This club is part of my history, personally and professionally. So I owe a lot to Juventude. I spent almost 10 years of my life here. This city and this club are milestones in my history. So here I am, excited. How many things did Juventude give me, it really is a satisfaction, an emotion to be here, to see this stadium again”he told the club’s TV.

Celso Roth

In his career as a football coach, Celso Roth lived his peak when he coached Internacional. In 2010, he won the Libertadores with Colorado.