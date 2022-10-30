Champion of Libertadores, Flamengo will not party on arrival in Rio; understand

The squad of Flamengo, three-time champion of Libertadores, after beating Athletico, this Saturday, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, arrives this Sunday morning in Brazil. The flight with the red-black delegation is scheduled to land at 8:50 am at Galeão Airport.

However, as agreed between the club, TRE/RJ and the Military Police, there will be no parade of the players or exhibition of the cup because of the elections this Sunday.

According to a note released by Flamengo, “an evacuation plan for athletes from the airport was defined, without any contact with the public”. The club even requests that fans do not go to the airport “since it will not be possible to have any contact with the squad”.

But the fact that there is no party this Sunday does not mean that the red-black will not celebrate his title. According to Panorama Esportivo, Mayor Eduardo Paes has pledged to help organize a public party.

“When we have to celebrate, we celebrate, and we’ll give all our support,” said Paes.

Check out Flamengo’s official note on the subject:

Considering that the second round of the presidential elections was held on the same date that our delegation returned to Rio de Janeiro, in view of the determinations imposed by the President of the Regional Electoral Court, Judge Elton Leme, Flamengo had to commit not to hold any public festivities to reception of our athletes and celebration of the title with our fans.

The restrictions imposed by the president of TRE-RJ include the ban on crowds of fans, especially around the Tom Jobim international airport, which is why a special disembarkation procedure will be adopted, which will not allow fans to have any contact with the athletes or with the cup.

Flamengo therefore asks that our fans do not attend the airport, since, due to the ban on festivities, the disembarkation and evacuation of athletes and the cup will be done without any contact with fans.

Finally, Flamengo emphasizes that, at an opportune moment, our fans will have the right to celebrate together with our team this great achievement, of which each of you is an integral and inseparable part.