check occurrences recorded in the second round by the PM in Blumenau

Until the afternoon of this Sunday, 30, the Military Police did not carry out any arrests despite the complaints received. In all, four incidents were registered via 190, but in no case were the crimes caught by the police.

Two occurrences involved voters wanting to use their cell phones at the polling station. At EEB Jonas Coelho Neves, in the Fidélis neighborhood, a man allegedly used the device in the voting booth even after being told that it was not allowed.

The Military Police were called around 9:40 am, but when they arrived at the scene, the man was no longer there. Still, the delegate of the section registered a report.

The second occurrence was at EEB Hercílio Deeke, in the Velha Central neighborhood. A voter wanted to use her cell phone while voting and the polling station did not allow it. The delegate of the section told the police that it was possible to resolve the situation and the woman was no longer there when the PM arrived around 1:25 pm.

fight for politics

On Werner Duwe Street, in the Testo Salto neighborhood, the Military Police were called at 10:27 am after reporting a fight involving politics. A man would be carrying a machete at the Delta station and threatening people. However, the man was not found by the police.

In the vicinity of EEB Julia Lopes de Almeida, in the Ponta Aguda neighborhood, the PM was called around 10:30 am after claiming that a silver vehicle with flags was carrying out irregular political propaganda. However, the police carried out patrols in the area and did not find the fact.

no big queues

According to the head of the Electoral Office of Blumenau, Ricardo de Souza, voting for the second round in Blumenau is calmer compared to the first round.

He points out that earlier in the day, some schools registered occasional queues, but he says that most of the flow occurred normally.

“In some schools, around 12 noon, there was almost no one in line. I myself went to vote at the Lúcio Esteves school and there was no one, the poll worker was already waiting for us to enter the electoral section”.

Until 2 pm, the Electoral Office of Blumenau had to replace only one electronic ballot box at the Celso Ramos school, in the Glória neighborhood, for the morning. “It was the only contingency. In Blumenau there are 716 polling stations and so far only one ballot box has been replaced”.

In Ricardo’s assessment, this is a smooth election. He believes that shortly after 17:00 it will be possible to close. “The expectation is that around 7:00 pm or 7:30 pm we will have already totaled the votes in Blumenau”, he concludes.

Contributed by Eliz Haacke

