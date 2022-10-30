Check out the news about Libertadores broadcasting rights in 2023

Fluminense is close to securing its spot in the group stage of Libertadores da América next year. On top of that, fans should be on the lookout for broadcast rights to the continent’s premier competition.

Between April and May of this year, the agency FC Diez Media held the bidding for the broadcasting rights of Libertadores for the cycle between 2023 and 2026. The big news was the return of Rede Globo to the South American sports scene.

After the period of conflict, the broadcaster made an out-of-court settlement in October 2021 and returned to being a commercial partner of Conmebol. Thus, it was able to participate in the negotiations and, in the end, won the competition from SBT to buy the open TV package.

The dispute, however, was not easy and Globo had to make a series of concessions to guarantee Libertadores’ rights. The broadcaster, for example, agreed to expose Conmebol’s sponsors during the broadcast of the matches. In addition, the channel is committed to broadcasting the final of the tournament even if it does not involve Brazilian clubs.

It is important to point out that the two measures are unprecedented and show the size of Globo’s interest in re-broadcasting the main competition on the continent. Defeated in the dispute, SBT will win the Copa Sudamericana.

And there’s more: from 2023 onwards, Paramount will own one of the closed TV and streaming packages. The company will make its debut in the world of sports and will stream the games on the Paramount+ service. The Disney Group, which owns ESPN and Star+, kept the other paid platform package.

Finally, the last package available in the bidding also underwent changes. In the 2019-2022 cycle, Facebook had the right to broadcast the matches live on Thursdays. From 2023, the package will be from the OneFootball app and will only be entitled to highlights videos with a slight delay in relation to real time.

Conmebol TV, which was a solution to the problems of recent years, will no longer broadcast matches.