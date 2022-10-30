Chloe Grace Moretz wants the PSP to return

American actress Chloë Grace Moretz (Carrie, Kick-Ass, Neighbors 2) asked PlayStation to bring back the PSP on her social media.

The PSP is Sony’s handheld video game, it was a hit in the 2010s but was discontinued in 2014.

In a post on Twitter, Moretz asked why Sony didn’t bring the device back to the present time, since it was so much fun before.

Why hasn’t playstation brought back the psp ??? That thing was so fun — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) October 27, 2022

Responding to her tweet, one of the actress’ followers commented that the PSP could be a “Nintendo Switch competitor” and Moretz agreed.

Why didn’t the PSP come back?

The PSP is Sony’s first generation of handheld consoles, after which the company launched the PS Vita.

The PS Vita was Sony’s flagship handheld video game, but it suffered from a series of poor company decisions and user abandonment.

One of the worst decisions was the PS Vita exclusive memory card, which didn’t work on any other devices, and was very expensive for the time. Years later, when it stopped being produced, the scarcity of the product increased even more.

Image: Reproduction

In addition, the debut of the PS Vita was accompanied by the novelty of Smartphones. Cell phones were more expensive compared to PS Vita, however their games were cheaper, with most being free.

And users when choosing between a PS Vita and a cell phone, which in addition to games also had many other functions, chose the phone.

Sony even tried to save the portable, they put it on PS+, tried to create a non-portable version of it, the PlayStation TV, it even lowered the price a lot, but there was no way.

In 2018, the end of global production of the PS Vita was announced, and the PSP that Moretz wanted had long since been abandoned, being replaced by a newer version that failed to achieve success.

Image: Reproduction

More recently, in April 2021, Sony decided to shut down all PS Store activities for some older consoles. The chosen ones were the PSP, the PS Vita and the PS3.

Due to pressure from the gaming community, only the first console had its servers closed, and this declared the true end of the PSP.