Close to title, Abel Ferreira is two years as coach

Commander of one of the most successful periods in the history of Palmeiras, coach Abel Ferreira completes two years with the club this Sunday. On October 30, 2020, the Portuguese was officially announced by Verdão and, since then, he has collected trophies, some controversies and won the hearts of Palmeiras.

Without much fanfare, the coach agreed to his arrival at Palmeiras to replace Vanderlei Luxemburgo, fired after a sequence of bad results in the Brazilian Championship. At the time, Abel Ferreira directed PAOK, from Greece, and was defined as the target of the Palmeirense board, which paid the termination penalty to the Greeks to count on the coach.

At that time, the world was still going through social isolation because of the constant worsening of covid-19. Thus, Abel landed in Brazil on November 2nd and could not feel the heat of the Palmeiras fans. His debut took place on November 5, in the 1-0 victory over Red Bull Bragantino, in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

The debut with the right foot already indicated a victorious path for Verdão under the command of the new coach. In just over four months with Abel Ferreira, Palmeiras won the Copa Libertadores, beating Santos in the final, and the Copa do Brasil, by defeating Grêmio in the final.

The achievements ensured greater tranquility for Abel Ferreira and his coaching staff, who had a more difficult first half of 2021 with the losses of the Supercopa do Brasil, Campeonato Paulista and Recopa Sul-Americana titles.

Even so, Palmeiras showed power of reaction in the season and secured another Copa Libertadores conquest, about a month after the coach completed one year at the club.

sixth gift title

In this new cycle at Verdão, Abel Ferreira collected even more trophies, entering the club’s history once and for all. In 2022, under the command of the coach, the Palmeiras team won the Campeonato Paulista and the Recopa Sul-Americana. Now, the “gift” for the coach’s two years at the club can come next Wednesday, with the confirmation of the Brazilian Championship title.

If he wins the Brasileirão, Abel Ferreira wins his sixth cup for the club and equals Felipão in the third position in the list of coaches with the most titles for Palmeiras. He would be behind only Oswaldo Brandão (7 titles) and Vanderlei Luxemburgo (eight titles).

Since he arrived at Palmeiras, in addition to the five titles, Abel Ferreira’s coaching staff has played 176 games, with 102 wins, 41 draws and 33 defeats. In this period there were 302 goals scored and 141 goals conceded. In March of this year, the coach signed with the club the renewal of his contract, valid until the end of 2024.