“Closed contract”; Casares ‘surprises’ and announces first arrival in São Paulo for next season

São Paulo follows the planning for the next season. In addition to the professional team, the Board of Directors of Tricolor Paulista also aims at the Under-20 squad, which had the confirmed departure of coach Alex on the afternoon of last Friday (28).

However, Casares acted quickly and announced, this Saturday (29), the hiring of Belletti to be the new coach of the base team. Champion of the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona and world champion with the Brazilian national team, the former full-back had been unemployed since his time at Cruzeiro. Belleti spoke about the challenges he will face in Cotia.

“There was no better possible way to start a coaching career. I played here from 1996 to 2002 (in 1999, he was loaned for a year to Atlético-MG), I know the house, I know what this institution means. the proposal, I was very happy, because it is an important moment in my personal and professional life. They were incredible years as a player and the time has come to return all the affection of the fans”, said Belletti.

Belletti will now try to repeat Alex’s good performance at base. During his time at São Paulo, the former coach totaled 88 games, with 51 wins, 18 draws and 19 defeats, an advantage of 64.8%. In his first season, Alex was Brazilian Under-20 runner-up. In the 2022 Copinha, the team reached the semifinals, as well as in the Paulista Championship, in addition to stopping in the quarterfinals of the Brazilian Under-20.

“Our base team now has the strength and knowledge of this multi-champion. It will be important for the formation of new talents and for the future of our beloved Tricolor to count on Belletti in Cotia”, said the president of São Paulo, Julio Casares.