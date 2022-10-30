Column Arilda Costa: Interview with Maestro João Carlos Martins who celebrates 60 years of career at Carnegie Hall in November

“I will celebrate the 60th anniversary of my Carnegie Hall debut. What madness! As I am old…

“I will celebrate the 60th anniversary of my Carnegie Hall debut. What madness! How old I am, my God!

Counting all the cases in NY, I think there were more than 40 performances in the city, since the beginning of my career, at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Metropolitan Museum, Brooklyn College, Queens College. The two greatest Brazilian artists who performed, not only in the United States, but also in NY, were Guiomar Novaes and myself. And me, with all the problems you know, 25 surgeries, a rare disease.

Incidentally, the WHO will move the location of the Focal Dystonia press conference to a larger space. The conference, on November 18th, the day before the concert, will be about this rare disease, recognized only in 1982, and I’ve had it for 64 years, living with pain and discomfort in my arms, and that’s why The New Yorker called me a ‘musical hero’.”

Thus began our conversation with conductor João Carlos Martins, who will conduct the NOVUS NY orchestra in a concert commemorating its debut on the same stage 60 years ago, on November 19th.

Although you have returned to the Carnegie Hall stage several times, how does this performance commemorate the 60th anniversary of your debut on the same stage?

The feeling is a feeling I learned the first time I played Carnegie Hall. This first time it was Eleanor Roosevelt, who had attended a concert of mine in Washington, and invited me to sponsor my NY debut. And I was like that, when I went on stage, I thought: the mission of an artist is to try, at the end of the concert, to take a tear from the audience and a smile on their lips. And this was the first thought that came to my mind, in 1962.

In my life I’ve performed about 4 thousand presentations, of which 1.5 thousand, 1.8 thousand as a pianist, and a couple thousand something as a conductor, already. So, every time I go on stage, it feels like this, my mission is to look for perfectionism by conveying emotion. And this will be my feeling on the 19th of November. Of course it’s an emotion, because at 82 you have projects for the next 20, it’s because you believe in life.

How did the idea of ​​inviting NOVUS NY to this concert come about?

It’s because this time, after the pandemic, it was difficult to take my own orchestra [a Bachiana Filarmônica SESI-SP]. Like NOVUS NY (inaudible)… The scores have already been sent and we will have three rehearsals, in the days before the concert. They are top-notch musicians and everything works like magic. That’s my hope. I still don’t know the orchestra, but I know it’s spectacular.

The repertoire features pieces by Bach, Heitor Villa-Lobos and André Mehmari. What were your criteria for this choice? Can the public expect any surprises?

Well, because to give you an idea, with all the accidents – I had two peripheral accidents, an ulnar nerve injury, playing soccer [no Central Park] and a robbery in Bulgaria, which gave me a brain injury that left me several months in treatment at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami – apart from focal dystonia, which has haunted me for 64 years, the choice had to be more me and my life. I gave more than 500 concerts playing the work of Bach, of whom I recorded the complete work for keyboard, as a pianist. So the first part had to be Bach. The second part had to be a composer who was inspired by Bach, Villa-Lobos, hence a Prelúdio das Bachianas Brasileiras. And finally André Mehmari. The Bachiana Foundation [criada e dirigida por Martins] commissioned him a Suite based on the origin of Brazilian folklore. Then, an Orchestral Suite where, along the way, you will recognize “March soldier, paper head”, and other pieces, in the middle. And André Mehmari, without a doubt, is Villa-Lobos’ successor in Brazil. And then the piano comes in and, with the bionic gloves on, I want to play three pieces. But I still don’t know, because of dystonia, which still doesn’t have a cure, it may be that the hands are very tired at the end. But I can guarantee two pieces, I’ll play Morricone’s Cine Paradiso, a piece by Schumann and, if my hands allow it – because my hand is twitching because of dysthymia -, after conducting the concert, my idea is to do the same. encore I gave 60 years ago, with all my limitations.

The public can certainly expect surprises…

What happens is that the piano will only enter the stage – the piano entrance is not on the program – when I finish conducting the backstage people will take the piano to the stage, a surprise and then with the bionic gloves – which left In the whole world. The important thing is that in your life, you can have mistakes and successes. The mistakes you try to correct and the successes, improve. I would say to you that in the last 20 years, I have tried hard to improve the arrangements and take on a position in our country called social responsibility. In my opinion, I never make a political statement, the only thing I do, I use John Kennedy’s famous phrase: “It’s not what the country can do for you, it’s what you can do for your country”. If everyone does their part, the nation will grow. This is my opinion. And I’m doing my social responsibility work [o maestro mantém projetos de musicalização junto a jovens em situação de vulnerabilidade social no estado de São Paulo].

When I started my life as a conductor, we started to give concerts at Sala São Paulo and at Theatro Municipal and we wanted to do a work of democratization with classical music. Many people said that the public would say “at Sala São Paulo, what clothes do I wear”, that they were not familiar with classical music. So, with my democratization campaign with Bachiana Filarmônica SESI-SP, we reached 17 million people live. And in the lives, during the pandemic, 3 million people. What happens is that, actually, my audience in New York is half Brazilian and half North American, but they are Brazilians at times and they are not so familiar with classical music. But Carnegie Hall is a place where culture is a right for all segments of society.

The day before the concert you will give a conference at WHO on Focal Dystonia. Tell us more about your relationship with the disease and the purpose of this conference.

A lot of scientists will come to this conference, from Japan, from South Korea, from Australia, from Germany, and I’m going to be very dedicated to the campaign about what it means in a person’s life – you can’t imagine the number of suicides of people who have dystonia. focal. At first the doctors thought it might be a psychological problem, and I knew it wasn’t. But it was finally discovered as a rare disease in 1982, and I am now on the board of the world’s leading dystonia organization – it has several foundations all over the world. I even heard that scientists from South Korea published a 17-page article in the journal Science, after a year of research.

I even had a nine-hour brain operation with Dr. Paulo Niemeyer [neurocirurgião brasileiro], but to date there is no cure for focal dystonia, which is a cousin of Parkinson’s disease. By the time they find a cure for dystonia or Parkinson’s disease, one will go after the other. But I learned to dribble the brain, I had several surgeries, until the doctors said I could never play professionally again. The next day I took my first conducting class. At 63 I started a new life, I’m 82 and with a lot of energy, giving about 140 concerts a year. Imagine you!

You usually say that science heals the body, culture heals the soul. What is the importance of culture in the formation of a citizen?

Culture is of such importance for the formation of a citizen and, as I say, in a country, a nation, all physical aspects have to be treated, education, health, health care, everything has to be treated with care. love. But culture is the soul of a nation, it is in charge of taking care of the soul of a nation. So, an artist’s mission is very strong, because he is part of that team that is taking care of the soul of a nation. That’s the role.

I say that science heals the body, because after all, there were 25 surgeries to keep my dream, and art heals the soul. That was the phrase used in the exhibition about my life, an exhibition of one thousand square meters [no Centro Cultural Fiesp, em São Paulo], last year, which was entitled: “Science heals the body, culture heals the soul”. By the way, I made a post on Instagram [@maestrojoaocarlosmartins] and Viola Davis made a barbaric comment, to Charlize Theron, several artists commented. Classical music has few followers, there are 15, 20 thousand. It was Alexandre Nero [ator brasileiro] who convinced me I didn’t even know what Insta was, I’m so old fashioned I didn’t even know what I meant. And three years ago I started. There are few followers, but between Instagram and Facebook there are almost 700 thousand followers. And in this post that Viola made, where she said “don’t give up”, it reverberated around the world, with 33 million views. It was the first time I played with gloves. That’s what Alexandre Nero told me that through the internet you help to democratize classical music. And in this one-minute post I’m playing a Bach piece!

After New York, do you have any other concerts scheduled here?

I return to São Paulo, where I have a concert, and then I go to Shanghai, where I will celebrate the 20th anniversary of my last concert as a professional pianist, in China.

Leave a message for the Brazilian community United States:

Go to Carnegie Hall, because going to Carnegie Hall is everyone’s right. Everyone says that it is an elitist space and I say that there is no elitist art, there is art for all segments of society.

