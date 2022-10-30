Column: children’s production and Brazilian comedy debut in cinema – 10/29/2022

Two new premieres hit movie theaters across Brazil: Lilo, Lilo Crododile and Stupid 2.

The first film, aimed at children, but with attractions for the whole family, brings together lots of music, emotion and an invitation to embark on a delicious adventure in New York.

Lilo is a great production that mixes live-action with computer-generated imagery.

Based on the children’s books by the American Bernard Waber, the feature begins when the character Hector finds the baby crocodile Lilo in a pet store in New York and, in a very cute and funny way, the little reptile sings and dances in his cage.

An excellent choice with songs and great movie stars such as Spanish actor Javier Bardem and singer Shawn Mendes as the crocodile Lilo. The film opens on November 2nd.

Brazilian comedy

The premiere of the week is the Brazilian feature Stupid 2. Shot as a kind of fake documentary, the comedy shows a group of friends trying to finish an action movie after spending the entire budget on the first day of shooting. While the title hints at a sequel, it isn’t.

Anarchic and fun, Stupid 2 follows the adventures and battles of a small national production company, Mother Fake, trying to make a blockbuster: Accelerated 2.

Fun guaranteed with veteran comedy actors such as: Alexandre Rodrigues, José Loreto, Wanderlei Silva and Wellington Muniz, known as Ceará.

Movie on TV Brazil

An excellent request for this on the home screen is the movie chefat the film festival in TV Brazil.

The plot revolves around Carl Casper, a trendy chef in Los Angeles. Considered a rising star when it comes to signature cuisine, he sees his creative streak disappear after ten years as the main name of the cult establishment.

Although popular with his kitchen staff, Carl clashes with the restaurant’s owner, Riva, played by Dustin Hoffman. The owner tries to limit the chef to classic cuisine rather than experimenting with preparing different dishes. This makes Carl completely change his life and accept his ex-wife’s proposal to open his own food truck.

First cast in this American film with Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Dustin Hoffman, among others.

The film will be shown on TV Brazilon Sunday (30), at 15:00.

55th Brasilia Festival of Brazilian Cinema

Opening ceremony of the 51st Brasília Festival of Brazilian Cinema, at Cine Brasília. – Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom/Arquivo Agência Brasil

This week, the schedule for the 55th edition of the Brasília Film Festival of Brazilian Cinema was released, which celebrates the resumption of in-person screenings after two years in the online format due to the covid 19 pandemic.

For the secretary of culture and creative economy of the Federal District, Bartolomeu Rodrigues, expectations are high. ”After 2 years of this virtual fast, there’s nothing like seeing people arriving, applauding the cinema, applauding the films”, celebrates the secretary.

After the screening of the specialized curatorship, 6 feature films and 12 short films were chosen for the festival’s competitive show, which will compete for the coveted Candango trophy.

In addition to the competitive show, the festival invites to activities and parallel exhibitions such as the long-awaited Mostra Brasília, tributes and online cinema workshops.

The festival will be held from 14 to .

Unreleased online films from Mostra de São Paulo and BIFF

This is the last weekend to enjoy the online programming of unreleased films shown by festivals.

On the SPCINE and SESC DIGITAL platform, the public can watch films from the São Paulo Film Festival.

Films selected for BIFF ONLINE, an integral part of the Brasília International Film Festival (BIFF), also continue to be screened.