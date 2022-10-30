Corinthians can lose Vitor Pereira to England club

O Corinthians has been having a good season, despite being an eliminator in all competitions. The team occupies the 5th position in the Brazilian Serie A. In the last match, Timão ended up losing to Fluminense by 2 x 0.

However, the club may lose one of the most important names for good football played by the team, the coach Victor Pereira has not yet confirmed whether to renew the contract for the next season. Thus, many clubs abroad are beginning to observe Portuguese.

One of the strong candidates to have Vitor and the Wolverhampton, that disputes the Premier League. The club is without a coach, showed interest to the coach, some reasons for choosing the teacher is because he wins championships where he has been, has good vision in the market and is Portuguese.

The club has a good relationship with players and coaches coming from Portugal, in the current squad there are several players in addition to having coaches coming from that country.

Victor Pereira has not yet responded to Corinthians, however, it will hardly stay. That’s because the coach’s family wants him close, as his mother-in-law has many health problems and needs medical care.

Besides that he is not satisfied living in Brazil. A proposal coming from England could mess with the decisions of the Portuguese.

Since arriving at Corinthians at the beginning of 2022, doing a good campaign, the final of the Brazil’s Cup and fights for the runner-up of the series A