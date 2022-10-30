





Corinthians draws goalless with Goiás away from home and remains out of the G-4 of the Brasileirão Photo: Heber Gomes/Agif/Gazeta Press

In an isolated departure from Çbrazilian championship and valid for the 32nd round, Goiás and Corinthians entered the field last night at Estádio da Serrinha, in Goiânia, with the presence of fans from both teams – the absence of Corinthians fans on the original date, 15 days ago, ended up being the trigger for the postponement of the game. On the pitch, in a bad game, Goiás was more dangerous, the match was 0-0.

The first half was well balanced. Corinthians, which entered the field with a mixed team and needed the victory to return to the G-4 of the competition, started exchanging passes and trying to enter the area from the sides of the field.

From the half of the first half, Goiás started to squeeze the opponent by the left sector of its attack. At 17, Vinícius entered the area, cut the marking and rolled for Dadá Belmonte, now without Cássio, to score the goal – the attacker hit a little weak and Lucas Piton managed to jump.

Then, at 26, another move from the left of the Goiás team’s attack. The ball fell to Sávio and he rolled to Dadá Belmonte. Free from marking, the forward kicked hard, but the ball exploded on the left post of goalkeeper Cássio.

The game got worse in the second half. With a lot of marking, both teams had almost no chances to score. At the best opportunity, in the 36th minute, Vinicius headed towards the area and Cantillo arrived to remove, but almost scored an own goal – the ball exploded on the crossbar.

In the 46th minute, Goiás’ defense failed and Yuri Alberto received from Giovane in the area. He dominated and touched Tadeu’s exit to score, but the forward was offside. At 49, in the ball raised in the area of ​​Goiás, Biro headed, but the ball hit the post. On the rebound, Fausto Vera almost managed to score the winning goal, but it was blocked and the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

With the goalless draw in Goiânia, Corinthians remains in 5th position, with 58 points. Goiás continues with 43 points, in 13th place.

DATASHEET

GOIÁS 0 X CORINTHIANS 0

GOIÁS: Thaddeus; L. Halter, Reynaldo and Yan (D. Cardoso); Diego (Apodi), Caio, Matheus Sales (Luan Dias) and Sávio (Hugo); Dadá Belmonte, Vinicius and Pedro Raul. Coach: Jair Ventura.

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; B. Méndez (Fagner), Gil, R. Renan and Piton (Fábio Santos); Vera, Du Queiroz (Cantillo), Giuliano and M. Vital (G. Biro); R. Guedes (Giovane) and Yuri Alberto.

Technician: Victor Pereira.

Referee: Paulo Cesar Zanovelli.

Yellow: Yan Souto, Lucas Piton, Lucas Halter, Gil and Fábio Santos.

Reds: None.

Public: Not disclosed.

Income: Not disclosed.

Place: Serrinha Stadium, in Goiânia (GO).

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!