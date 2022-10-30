Couple says quads require 47 diapers and 32 bottles a day

An American couple from Texas says their life has changed completely after the arrival of quadruplets in July of this year. Ready to welcome a single child, the arrival of the four babies meant a daily requirement of 47 diapers, 32 bottles and a box and a half of baby wipes.

Gaby and Patrick Hagler say they were trying to have a fourth and final child together. They already have a two-year-old son together, as well as one child each from a previous relationship. However, when they took the 12-week exam, they say they were shocked to learn that they were expecting more than one.

At the age of 40, Gaby told the British tabloid Mirror that she didn’t believe she was naturally expecting quadruplets, after all, this was a one in a million chance.

Not to risk it, Gaby had to sew her cervix to avoid the possibility of miscarriage with a surgery called cervical cerclage. She was also carefully monitored throughout her pregnancy because of the high risk.

After 34 weeks, Gaby gave birth to Adam, weighing 5 pounds; Bennett, at 2.13 kilos; Coby, weighing 1.8 kilos; and Dane, at 1.85 kilos. They were born via a planned cesarean section on June 22 this year.

Four months later, the couple says the babies consume 47 diapers, 32 bottles, a pack and a half of baby wipes and three loads of baby clothes in the washing machine daily.

“Sometimes I get confused about quadruplets because Bennett and Coby look so much alike,” said Gaby, who is a realtor. “I have to paint one of my toenails to be able to tell them apart.”

“We thought it would be great to have a fourth and final child and we had no idea they were quadruplets until the doctor who did the ultrasound told us,” Patrick said. “I thought she was telling different angles at first, but then it turned out they were different babies.”

A friend of the couple created a GoFundMe page to help them raise money so they can buy a van so the couple can easily transport their family, now nine.

“We were very grateful to the people who donated, thanks to them we were able to buy the van,” said Gaby. “It was a big help now that we’re having to use our pension money,” he said.