Daniel Brühl talks about Baron Zemo’s possible participation in Thunderbolts

the film of thunderbolts is easily one of the most anticipated projects of Marvel Studios Phase 5, which so far has a release date set for July 23, 2024.

READ TOO!

thunderbolts will be directed by Jake Schreier and written by Eric Pearson, who previously worked on Thor: Ragnarok and Black Widow. The group is commonly described as “Marvel’s Suicide Squad”, although plot details are still unknown.

In August the lineup of the team was revealed through incredible art, revealing that we will have characters like Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), winter soldier (Sebastian Stan), American agent (Wyat Russell), red guardian (David Harbour), Coach (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Valentina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

Soon after, it was also revealed that the actor Harrison Ford will play General Thunderbolt Ross, a character that in the MCU was played by William Hurt. But there is still a felt absence: that of the Baron Zemo.

Played by Daniel Brühl in the MCU, the villain was last seen in Falcon and the Winter Soldierand because of his importance to the group in the comics, many fans are hoping to see him in the Thunderbolts movie.

Although the villain was left out of the art, there are some rumors that he may be in the film but not part of the team. But anyway, in an interview for the Radio TimesDaniel Brühl spoke for the first time about the possibility of being left out of the adventure:

“Even if I could say… I still couldn’t, you know. The only thing I can say now is what everyone knows: I’m not dead!”

What did you think? keep following the Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

MORE ABOUT THUNDERBOLTS:

The Thunderbolts are the famous team of VILLAINS and ANTI-HEROES from the Marvel Comics. Basically the Marvete Suicide Squad, they’ve gone through several different formations in the comics, always led by General Ross.

Now it’s OFFICIAL: the team will win their movie in the MCU and the cast has the return of Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, US Agent, Taskmaster, Ghost and Countess Valentina, all played by their original actors! Jack Schreier (Paper Towns) is confirmed as the director, while Eric Pearson (Black Widow) will be the screenwriter. The film hits theaters on July 24, 2024.