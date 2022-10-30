David Luiz plays a key role in Fla’s good year

Multichampion wherever he went, David Luiz arrived with a high status at Flamengo. A kind of silent leader, he won his first national title in his career by winning the Copa do Brasil and now he can say he also has the Libertadores Cup. Important in the remodeling of the red-black defense, which was experiencing a moment of insecurity, the player transformed teammates.

David now adds in his career Portuguese Championship (2009/10) and League Cup (2008/09 and 2009/10) for Benfica, Champions League (2011/12), Europa League (2012/13 and 2018/19), English ( 2016/17) and FA Cup (2011/12 and 2017/18) for Chelsea, France (2014/15 and 2015/16), Coupe de France (2014/15 and 2015/16), French League Cup (2014) /15 and 2015/16) and French Supercup (2015 and 2016) with Paris Saint-Germain, in addition to the FA Cup (2019/20) and the country’s Supercup (2020) with Arsenal, the Campeonato Baiano (2005) with Victory and the two cups for Fla.

“Thank God for everything I’ve experienced in my career. He has always supported me and given me the opportunity to compete for great titles. Joining such a select group is a reason for a lot of gratitude, because there were countless people who helped me and help me to be here , doing what I love, having the same oxygen as when I made my professional debut, aged 17, and with such a special title at the biggest club in America. To win this Tri, today I’m going to sleep and thank God a lot. I never imagined having the opportunity to win so many titles”, declared David.

Announced at the Rio club in September 2021 after a long negotiation, the experienced defender was the great signing of last season. Despite the good start, he suffered an important injury and only signed for the team once and for all this year. With high defensive instability after the magical year in 2019, Flamengo found in David an important figure.

Put your feet on the ground for the World Cup

With the Libertadores title, questions have inevitably started to pop up about the Interclub World Cup, which will feature Real Madrid, champions of the Champions League. Asked if he will have to mark Vinícius Júnior, David Luiz replied with good humor:

“I hope not [risos]”, he said, adding:

“First we have to have humility and feet on the ground that we have a lot to evolve and grow. This is not the time to think about the World Cup. ambition and humility, because we know that the semifinals will be very difficult. And then, who knows, maybe seek that title in the final”.

Charges in the locker room

At the end of the 2021 season, with the vices in Libertadores and the Brazilian Championship, the fans said goodbye to Flamengo at Maracanã with boos. In the defeat to Santos, David Luiz asked the group to mature when leaving the field.

“Boos are part of a great club that got used to winning. It’s up to us to have the humility to recognize what we didn’t do well and improve. In football you have to have brio, willpower and this group needs to mature and grow and these are the lessons for the year to come,” he said at the time.

Inside the locker room, the player also made a strong speech. He charged for a relaxed posture of some athletes at important moments. Projecting 2022, David gave the message on what he needed to improve.

“Father” to Rodinei

Hero of the Copa do Brasil title, Rodinei was embraced by David Luiz, who was sure of a successful penalty kick that secured the cup. Defender and full-back made a pact to arrive earlier at the club and, in the end, the work paid off.

“I said to him: ‘Rodi, I’m having the opportunity to meet you, I’m seeing a player with enormous potential, which maybe I haven’t seen in some of the big clubs I’ve played abroad. But you are far from being a professional.” And I told him: “I’m here to help you,” David told SporTV after the match at Maracanã.

Transformed Leo Pereira

After a first semester in crisis with Paulo Sousa, the arrival of Dorival Jr completely changed the atmosphere at Flamengo. One of the athletes that symbolizes the turn of the key is precisely David’s defense partner, Léo Pereira. From being criticized, he became a starter and praised by the fans.

“Leo is a tremendous player, with a lot of quality, and one day I had a conversation with Léo and I was very honest with him. I said: ‘Leo, as long as I don’t see your eye shining and the flame lighting up inside you, things are not going to happen in football. I’m telling you from the bottom of my heart, I played with players who have the quality to play for any team in Brazil, and all you have to do is put it out there. And put it out every day I know you’ve had a lot of bad times here at Flamengo, it’s not easy. Maybe there were few people who hugged you, but forget it. Now is a new time, a new moment’. And I talked about it with him when we weren’t even there. still playing together”, said David in an interview with “ge”.

Champions League and Libertadores

By lifting the Libertadores Cup for Flamengo, David Luiz entered a select gallery of players who conquered South America and Europe. He won the Champions League with Chelsea of ​​England in the 2012 season.

Who is also on the list and was continental champion for Fla is right-back Rafinha, who was part of the squad in the 2019 Rubro-Negro title. The player had won the Champions League with Bayern Munich, Germany, in 2013.

Cafu, for São Paulo in 1992 and 1993, and for Milan, from Italy, in 2007; Dida, for Cruzeiro in 1997 and for Milan, Italy, in 2003 and 2007, Ronaldinho Gaúcho, for Barcelona, ​​Spain, in 2006 and Atlético-MG in 2013; and Neymar, for Santos in 2011 and Barcelona in 2015, are other Brazilians who have achieved the feat.