Death toll rises to 100 after two car bomb attack in Somalia – News

At least 100 people, including children, were killed in a two-car bomb attack on a busy avenue in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, the country’s President Hasan Sheikh Mohamud said on Sunday. A previous balance was nine dead.

“So far, the death toll has reached 100 and 300 are wounded, and the number of dead and wounded continues to rise,” the president said after visiting the site of the attack.

The two explosives-laden vehicles exploded at the busy Zobe intersection in Mogadishu, and the explosion was followed by gunfire near the Somali Ministry of Education.

The explosions that occurred on Saturday afternoon (29) hit windows of nearby buildings and threw shrapnel and clouds of smoke and dust into the air.

“Relentless terrorists killed mothers. Some died with their children on their backs,” said police spokesman Sadik Dudishe.





The attack was carried out at the same intersection as another that took place on October 14, 2017, with a truck loaded with explosives that left 512 dead and 290 injured.

“This is not right. They will not be able to carry out another attack,” Mohamud said, referring to the jihadist group Al Shabab.

This type of attack — which was not immediately claimed — is generally attributed by Somali authorities to jihadist militiamen from the terrorist group Al Shabab, who regularly target Somali capital and major cities. The jihadists have been trying for 15 years to overthrow the Somali government, which has international support.

Its fighters were driven from the capital in 2011 by African Union forces, but the group continues to control swathes of rural territory and carry out deadly attacks on civilians and military personnel.





smoke and damage





According to a witness, Abdirahman Ise, there were many people on the road around the Ministry of Education at the time of the first explosion.

“I saw a big cloud of smoke around the ministry and a lot of damage,” said another witness, Amino Salad.

The Shabab last week claimed responsibility for an attack on a hotel in the port city of Kismayo that left nine dead and 47 injured.

In recent months, these jihadists have increased their activity in Somalia, a very poor country in the Horn of Africa, mainly with a 30-hour attack on a Mogadishu hotel in late August.





After that attack, which left 21 dead and 117 wounded, President Hasan Sheikh Mohamud promised a “total war” to eliminate the Shabab and urged the population to “stay out” of areas controlled by the Islamists, as they should be subject to future government offensives.

In addition to the Shabab uprising, Somalia is threatened by an impending famine, caused by the country’s worst drought in more than 40 years.

Across the country, 7.8 million people — or half the population — are affected by drought and 213,000 are at risk of severe famine, according to the UN.











