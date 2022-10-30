Degster, from OG, can’t board to Brazil | DRAFT5

THE OG is one of the favorites in the first phase of the IEM Rio Major 2022, but faced a problem to board to Brazil last Friday (28). Via Telegram, Abdulkhalik “degster” Gasanov revealed that he was not allowed to travel with the team to Rio de Janeiro because of the vaccine Covid-19.
“I wasn’t allowed on the plane with the team because I didn’t have the original vaccine. As I understand it, I will no longer fly to Rio de Janeiro with the team. Now I’m waiting for the PCR tests to open. I didn’t sleep all night, I was waiting for the flight and I didn’t want to sleep too much. I was sheltered by Kinguin – many thanks to them. On the 30th at night I will be in Rio de Janeiro, on the 29th at night I will embark and I will be flying all day. It will be necessary to somehow overcome the jetlag to fly, fall asleep and wake up for departure (on the 31st).“
The rest of the cast managed to get on the plane to Brazil and arrive this Saturday (29). OG has a quiet debut in theory as it faces off against Grayhound Gamingteam with the worst seed, starting at 12:15 pm, Brasília time, on Monday (31)
O IEM Rio Major 2022 It takes place between October 31st and November 13th. In order not to miss any details of coverage with interviews, play by play of games, draws and results, access the championship page at DRAFT5.
