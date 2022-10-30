Did they miss you on Cruise? CSA players who played at Raposa

photo: Francisco Cedrim/RCortez/CSA Diego Renan holder of CSA and should face Cruzeiro

In the Serie B cup delivery game, Cruzeiro will host CSA, on Sunday (11/06), at 6:30 pm, in Mineiro, for the last round of the national competition. The team from Alagoas, which needs the result to not be relegated, arrive in Belo Horizonte reinforced by two athletes who know Toca da Raposa II well: left-back Diego Renan and striker Felipe Augusto.

Diego Renan did all his training in the categories of celestial base. He moved up to pro in 2008 and looked like he had a bright future ahead of him. However, it did not prove on the field the expectation placed by many fans.

Even so, Diego Renan played five seasons with the celestial shirt (2008 to 2012), playing in 162 games (151 official). Known for his powerful shot, he scored eight goals.

After Raposa, the winger went through Cricima, Vasco, Vitria, Chapecoense, Figueirense, Ponte Preta and Ava, in addition to CSA.

Today, Diego Renan starts the Alagoas team, with 42 games in the season and three assists.

Another former Cruzeiro player who can enter the field for CSA is striker Felipe Augusto. He played for the celestial team last season, when he made 45 appearances, contributing five goals and four assists.

This year, the striker played for CSA in 33 games and did not score. He was on the bench in the last game – victory of the Alagoas club over Vila Nova, 1-0.

photo: Augusto Oliveira/CSA Felipe Augusto should start on the bench against Cruzeiro

In a delicate situation, CSA is in 16th place in Serie B, with 42 points, one more than Novorizontino, in 17th place, with 41. The northeastern team may even lose to Cruzeiro, but they have to cheer for the São Paulo team in the to score against the relegated Operrio, in Paraná. Click here to see the ranking!