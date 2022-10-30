discover the vip area of ​​the final between Athletico and Fla

Beer at the Monumental stadium cost about R$21 in conversion and a hamburger R$26, but the privileged who had access to the so-called “Libertadores Club” didn’t have to pay anything either to drink or to eat, while enjoying shows.

The space was created by Conmebol in partnership with sponsors of the competition. And it was these brands that, for the most part, made the invitations to the place, which featured a series of Brazilian and Ecuadorian influencers and youtubers. Those who had access to this VIP area could still see the Libertadores trophy up close, which was carried by security guards there before the game.

The place had an open-air lounge sector and also an internal part, mounted on a temporary structure and which featured DJ performances. Some members of the Athletico-PR and Flamengo delegations passed by before the ball rolled.

When the match ended and the club from Rio de Janeiro was champion, the Libertadores Club returned to work and turned into a nightclub, working until the wee hours of the night and in loud and clear while the journalists finished their work. The delegations, however, did not go there.

Flamengo, for example, preferred to hold a private party at the hotel where they stayed, in downtown Guayaquil, with only the presence of players, board, employees, coaching staff, family and friends.