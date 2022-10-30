Division of the electorate makes it difficult to form a government in Israel and could bring the far right to power

Country goes to fifth election in less than four years; expert believes that the November 1 vote will not be final and Israelis must face yet another process of choosing Parliament

MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP

Supporters hold banners depicting former Israeli prime minister and Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu at the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem on October 28, 2022 ahead of the November general election.



For the fifth time in less than four years, Israel there will be a general election to try to form a new government. The date chosen for voting is next Tuesday, November 1st. Benjamin Netanyahu, who has ruled the country for twelve years and left the post of prime minister in 2021, is the most quoted name to win. Since late June, when Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ceased to be prime minister, Yair Lapid, who is trying to get elected, has been in charge. However, the results are not very promising for him. A survey published in the newspaper Haaretz, points out that the Labor party, which for decades ruled the country, should only win 4 seats out of a total of 128. On the other hand, Benjamin Netanyahu’s conservative Likud, which has the support of the extreme -right to return to power, appears in the lead with 31 seats. Samuel Feldberg, political scientist and researcher at Tel Aviv University’s Dayan Center, says that Netanyahu’s victory is certain, but it is enough to know if he “can form a bloc to form a new government, because an interesting feature of Israel’s electoral process is is that the party that has the most votes will not necessarily be the first nominated to form a government”.

The expert explains what happens in Israel that makes it difficult for him to get a stable government. Since 2019, the country has entered a ‘loop’ that does not seem close to the end. Feldberg says that, unlike in Brazil, where you vote for a candidate and the one who receives the most votes wins and will be the new ruler, in Israel, “winning the election is not enough, the party that won the election will be determined, but in the next stage this party has to be able to form a government”, and it is at that moment that the elected ones have presented flaws, because they have not been able to carry out a formation. “The electorate is so divided that the result of the election does not allow for the formation of a majority government,” he explains. He recalls that in the last election, held in March 2021, the centrist party managed to form a government allied to left-wing parties, Arab parties and some members of the right – something historic in the country – and they even managed to form a government, however, it lasted. just one year. For Feldberg, the elections now should not be final, he believes that the Israelis will have to go through another election. “It is likely that once again there will be an impasse and it will not be possible to form a new government, which would call for the sixth election in three months”, says the expert.

Netanyahu’s arrival worries some voters because he is still on trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust – he is accused of accepting $264,000 in gifts from tycoons, negotiating with a newspaper to gain more favorable coverage for his government and grant regulatory favors to Israel’s leading telecommunications company. The former prime minister denies the accusations – he is also betting on alliances with the extreme right and ultra-Orthodox to achieve what he has been working on since the beginning of the campaign, which is to bring together the 61 seats (minimum for majority) to form a “government of right”. With these parties, Likud would be close to achieving a majority, according to polls. One of the main names in this alliance has been Itamar Ben Gvir, an extremist who was once part of an organization considered criminal by the US and who defends the expulsion of Israeli Arabs. He gains public support in recent days. In two years, he came out of 0.42% of the vote and today he has become the third political force. If Netanyahu wins, Ben Gvir is expected to take on one of the highest posts in the cabinet, which gives him freedom to pursue his extremist policies and leaves the country facing a major setback in decades.

However, as Feldberg explains, “the party that has the most votes will not necessarily be the first nominated party to form a government”, thus, “if most parties nominate Lapid to form a government, he has the first chance to build a coalition.” For Netanyahu, Lapid’s motley coalition, his main adversary, is “a dangerous and catastrophic experience”. “It’s time to say ‘jalas’ (“enough is enough” in Arabic),” Bibi said at an election rally on Sunday night. Despite lagging behind in the polls, in recent months the centrist leader, who is temporarily serving as prime minister, has seen his party improve in the polls and has multiplied diplomatic initiatives by traveling to Germany and France to discuss Iran’s nuclear program and a border agreement with Lebanon. In the Israeli proportional system, parties must obtain a minimum of 3.25% of the vote to have deputies in Parliament. Regardless of who wins, Feldberg points out that there are some problems in the country that need more attention from the government, such as: visa costs, which are very high in Israel, housing – people are not able to buy their own homes and the government has not done so. a lot – and security in the Arab minority sector.