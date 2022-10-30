Do you have to take a course? Elon Musk receives unusual email from Twitter

Elon Musk bought Twitter, but received an (at least) unusual email from the social network. In post made on your profile on the microblog itself, the billionaire said he was summoned to a mandatory course with basics on using the platform.

The businessman published a print of the message received, and mocked the situation in the text that accompanied the image (with the right to laughing emojis). “I just received this email from Twitter. This is a real email, which was actually generated automatically,” he joked.

In the email, Twitter says: “Hi Elon. It’s time to start managing @Twitter 101 (M101)! M101 addresses what it means to be a good manager on Twitter, showing you how to create impactful opportunities.”

The message also sets a deadline for carrying out the training. “Psst… you only have 30 days to finish this mandatory course. And when you’re done, we’ll sign you up for Managing @Twitter 201.”

In the sequel, Musk followed in the same sarcastic tone: “So demanding to only allow 30 days to learn this priceless information!”.

So demanding to allow a mere 30 days to learn this priceless information! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022

After officially taking charge of Twitter, Elon Musk began to implement his plan to rebuild the company and layoffs.

CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and Head of Legal Policy, Trust and Security Vijaya Gadde were the first executives to be fired by Musk. The company’s general counsel, Sean Edgett, was removed.

It is worth noting that Agrawal and Musk fell out on more than one occasion during the process of selling Twitter, according to documents attached to the legal process between both parties.

On Twitter, Elon Musk’s arrival was met with resentment and dismay – although his visit on Wednesday left some hopeful. However, such hopes were quickly dashed with the layoffs of long-time top executives who had earned the trust of the existing team.

The mood after the visit was “overall a little more positive,” said one official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the company, adding that “everyone is ready to close this chapter and get to the what comes next”.

In the last week, it came to the ears of the company’s employees that there was already a mass layoff plan from the now former owners of Twitter, in addition to that Musk intends to close 75% of the currently occupied jobs.

