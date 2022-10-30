Dorival approves the first signing of a midfielder for Flamengo in 2023 and the name leaks to the fans

Flamengo fans woke up in ecstasy this Sunday (30), and even when they woke up they still seemed to be living a dream. This is due to the fact that the team won the tri-championship of Libertadores with a 1-0 victory over Athletico Paranaense, in Guayaquill, Ecuador.

With that, the expectation is now for the arrival of the reinforcements that were promised by the leader Marcos Braz, who guaranteed that in case of winning the Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo would betray at least 3 more names for the dispute of the World Cup. and one of them would be a world-class signing.

One of these names seems to have leaked on the web, since according to journalist Tiago Cordeiro, coach Dorival Jr and some Flamengo leaders approve the hiring of the attacking midfielder Terans, from Athletico Paranaensefor the next season. The name had already been probed by the Carioca Club a few months ago.

“Does Terans have a vacancy in Flamengo’s squad? There is a manager (and coach) who thinks he has”, said the journalist. The signing seemed to divide the crowd on the web, where some approve and others do not know if there is room for the player in the squad: “Po, he doesn’t even have a spot among Athletico’s holders”, said one of the netizens.

Terans arrived at Athletico as one of the biggest signings in the history of the Club and has not justified until now. For example, in the Libertadores final, the most important game of the year for Hurricane, the midfielder was a reserve. It is worth remembering that the Uruguayan has a contract until 2025 with Rubro-Negro do Sul.