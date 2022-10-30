Dorival Júnior sees internal harmony as a differential in Flamengo titles

Dorival Júnior won the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores with Flamengo

With less than six months of work at Flamengo, coach Dorival Júnior changed the team’s level and won two cups: the Copa do Brasil and the Libertadores. The second, by the way, was with 100% success in the seven matches that the coach commanded Fla. For the paulista, all of this was made possible by the union with the cast and the entire technical commission.

— To praise the work of the group and everything that is being done within the club. I had three opportunities ahead of Flamengo and I managed to read every moment, and I say that today Flamengo is experiencing a full moment in all aspects, internally speaking. A support group that gives all the support possible, differentiated work carried out by Fabinho (soccer manager) and Juan (technical manager) between athletes and the board – commented Dorival.

Dorival also recalled that the union of the club made Flamengo also start in the Brazilian Championship. When he took over, Fla was fighting not to fall and today, although he has no more chances of a title, he is in the G4 of the competition and will be at least in eighth place.

— There is harmony and balance in the club, so there is only one concern regarding the search for results and the best performance. The club was in a difficult situation, many said that the year was lost, and we had a recovery process embraced by the players. We approached the three competitions and in two of them we achieved what we wanted, again we put the club in a condition that few believed this year – completed the coach.

After the Libertadores title, won last Saturday (29), on top of Athletico-PR, in Ecuador, Dorival and the entire Flamengo delegation arrived in Rio de Janeiro, but without a fan party. The club asked the red-blacks to stay at home and only go out to vote. In addition, the players also left the airport discreetly.

Starting this Monday (31), the party is more than allowed. One is already confirmed and will be against Corinthians, next Wednesday (02), at 21:30 (Brasília time). The game, on a national holiday, will take thousands of red-blacks to Maracanã. After the game against the São Paulo team, Flamengo has three more commitments until the end of the year, all in November and also for the Brasileirão: Juventude and Coritiba, away from home, and Avaí, again as home team.