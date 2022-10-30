Drew Barrymore Says Her Mom Forbade Her To Eat Sweets, But She Didn’t Care About Weed And Alcohol

Per

The actress spoke about it during the first episode of her podcast “Drew’s News”. (Photo: Reproduction)

Actress Drew Barrymore said that her mother, Jaid, forbade her to eat sugar when she was younger, but she didn’t mind weed and alcohol. The comment was made during a conversation with actor Rob Lowe on the first episode of his podcast, “Drew’s News.”

The conversation on the matter begins when Lowe commented that he gets worried when a child says that his parents are forbidden to eat sweets. “I always knew there were problems when a kid came in and said, ‘My parents won’t let me eat sugar,’” says the actor.

“I knew I would find that kid snorting sugar. I just knew. Watch out for the kid who says his parents won’t let him eat sugar. Keep an eye on this kid,” he added.

Drew then continues. “By the way, you’re so right, you’re so right because my mom wouldn’t let me eat sugar. Studio 54 [antiga casa noturna de Nova York] and weed and alcohol are fine, but ‘don’t touch that sugar,’” he said.

“And I shoved chocolate in my locker. All other habits were in sight, but the sugar was in the cupboard. Literally, I hid it in a box in my closet,” she said.

Drew became famous as a child when he debuted in the production “ET The Extra-Terrestrial”, in 1982, and has already talked about the problems with alcohol and drugs he faced as a teenager. At the age of 14, she had already been admitted to a rehabilitation clinic to treat chemical dependency and alcoholism.

