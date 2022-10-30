Drone L900 PRO SE MAX with 57% off on AliExpress; check out

O AliExpress prepared a special offer for you who are looking to enter the world of drones, but don’t want to spend a lot for it. O L900 PRO SE MAX is costing less than half the price, it went from R$843.91 to R$361.24 and the amount can still be divided into up to 6 interest-free installments.

Weighing just 220g, the L900 is likely to meet all your needs. It is small and, when folded, has the dimensions of 12.5 x 17 x 5.5cm (length, width and height).

Secondly, it is worth mentioning that the drone has all the features for those in this category. Its 4K camera takes pictures at a resolution of 4096x2160p and 1920x1080p for videos.

In addition, according to the manufacturer, the Drone is capable of flying for up to 25 minutes in various flight modes. Remote control capability reaches a maximum distance of up to 1200 meters.

Finally, With 5G function and Wi-Fi, you can connect the app, take photos and record videos, including real-time transmission through the image of your smartphone’s camera.

The promotional period continues until stocks last. It is worth remembering that, as this is a promotional action, prices can be changed at any time due to the variation in the dollar exchange rate, as well as the number of units reserved for this offer.

the drone it is sent for free to Brazil, however, it is possible that it will be taxed by the customs of the Federal Revenue.

