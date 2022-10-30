Elle Fanning is the face of Paco Rabanne’s new perfume

fame it is the materialization of the spirit of the stars in an avant-garde fragrance.

It’s not every day that you gain the status of muse at one of the most iconic fashion houses, but Elle Fanning has just achieved that feat. The American actress is the face of the new eau de parfum women’s Paco Rabanne, famejoining the likes of Jane Fonda, Audrey Hepburn, Brigitte Bardot and Françoise Hardy in the shortlist of women who are already maison.

The enchanted world of Hollywood is the great inspiration behind the new fragrance, which embodies the spirit of the stars. It’s hard not to immediately feel this reference in its olfactory notes, a clear symbol of femininity and innovation. Created by perfumers Dora Baghrice, Marie Salamagne, Alberto Morillas and Fabrice Pellegrin, fame It is a combination of scents never felt before, which is as elegant and delicate as it is sensual and addictive.

The mango, of 100% natural origin, is one of its main olfactory components, mixed with the purest incense extracted in Somalia through artisanal practices. Jasmine is the third note to highlight, coming from the green fields of Grasse to bring a sense of grace to the feminine fragrance. An amalgamation of delicious scents, complemented by sandalwood from Australia and vanilla from Madagascar, sustainably grown ingredients.

But what makes this eau de parfum feminine an accessory worthy of the biggest stars is your design bold and memorable. the packaging of fame was conceived as a tribute to the work of the designer Italian Paco Rabanne, in particular his debut collection Twelve Experimental Dresses. Wrapped in gleaming metal and with a silhouette that appeals to the subversion of classic codes, the perfume is as tempting a jewel as the iconic bag. 1969eternal symbol of character avant-garde by Paco Rabanne.