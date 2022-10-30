Elon Musk asks for layoffs on Twitter, says newspaper – 10/30/2022 – Mercado

Elon Musk, the new head of Twitter, on Saturday asked managers of the social network for lists of employees who could be fired from the company, according to four sources with knowledge of the matter.

Musk, who completed a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter on Thursday, ordered the company-wide cuts, with some teams taking lower casualties than others, said three of the sources, who declined to be named. for fear of retaliation. The scale of the layoffs could not be determined. Twitter has about 7,500 employees.

Reports of possible layoffs have surfaced on Twitter since Musk agreed to buy the company in April. The billionaire, who also leads electric car maker Tesla and rocket company SpaceX, told investors he would take Twitter private, reduce its workforce, reverse its content moderation rules and find new sources of revenue.

The Twitter layoffs would take place before Tuesday (1st), the date scheduled for employees to receive company shares as part of their compensation. These amounts typically represent a significant portion of employee pay. By laying off workers before that date, Musk can avoid paying those allowances, although he must pay employees in cash in lieu of their shares under the terms of the merger agreement.

Twitter and a representative for Musk did not respond to requests for comment.

More Informations soon.