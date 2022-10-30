Elon Musk can end Twitter after the purchase is made official?

O twitter It is undoubtedly one of the most engaged social networks at the moment. With millions of users around the world, its main key point is the use of famous hashtagswhich serve to highlight topics of important discussion (or not) on the world wide web with just a few clicks.

And with the conclusion of the purchase of Twitter on Thursday night, the 27th, by the businessman Elon Musk, much is questioned about the future of the platform and if it can end. After six months of negotiation, the social network was sold to the founder of SpaceX and Tesla for the “trifle” of US$ 44 billion, around R$ 235 billion at the current price.

Musk has already fired executives

As soon as he took office, Musk fired Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, as well as Chief Legal and Policy Affairs Vijaya Gadde. The businessman accused them of deceiving himself and the platform’s investors about the number of fake accounts.

Musk has declared that he wants to end so-called “spam bots” on Twitter in order to make publicly available the algorithms that show content to the user, as well as prevent social media from becoming a territory of hatred and division of society.

“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it’s important for the future of civilization to have a common digital plaza,” Musk said in a post on his personal account.

On the other hand, the billionaire even declared to potential investors that the number of employees could be reduced: of the 7,500 hired, the forecast is that there will be about 2,000 left over. This is a 75% reduction in the workforce. The deadline would be until the end of 2023.

Can Twitter come to an end?

With Elon Musk at the helm of the social network, many people wonder if the platform can come to an end or drastically change the way it is used today. During his arrival at the platform’s headquarters, which the entrepreneur entered carrying a sink and using the expression “let that sink in“, “drop the chip” in Portuguese translation, Musk said only that he was “meeting a lot of nice people on Twitter today”.

But Musk also allayed fears among employees that big changes and layoffs were coming. But he reflected, in an open letter, on the published content: “Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hell where anything can be said without consequences!”

The South African owner of Tesla has hinted, according to experts, that he sees in the new acquisition a way to create a “super application” that will be able to offer everything from rides to money transfers. “The long-term potential for Twitter, in my opinion, is an order of magnitude greater than its current value,” Musk added.

Therefore, the rumors that the platform may come to an end are untrue, what could happen, in fact, is a change in the rules and policies of the platform, whether in the short or long term.