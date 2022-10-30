Embraer wins a client on the island of Madagascar; E-Jet will fly local and regional

The E190-E2 was demonstrated in Madagascar in March





The authorities of Madagascar have made their choice and will acquire aircraft from Embraer and Boeing for local, regional and long-haul flights. The announcement was made Friday by President Andry Rajoelina during the opening of the national investment forum in Ivato, local media reported.

“We have already closed a partnership. The company’s fleet will be reinforced by an Embraer. The device will arrive soon”, said the Head of State before an audience of guests at the Ivato International Conference Center.

The model to be incorporated by the state-owned company in Madagascar has not yet been announced. In March, the Brazilian manufacturer made a demonstration flight with Malagasy authorities and Air Madagascar executives. An Embraer 190-E2 made a trip between Antananarivo and Antsiranana.

According to the government, this new aircraft is intended for domestic and regional flights, that is, national destinations and the islands of the Indian Ocean.

“It will serve several locations from North to South, from Tolagnaro to Nosy Be, Antsiranana. He can make the connection with Mauritius, Réunion and even Dubai”, said Rajoelina. And for long-haul flights, he announced the arrival of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner soon.



