Emilia Clarke appears in new images from the Secret Invasion reshoots ~ Marvel Universe 616

Thanks to Just Jared, fans get some new glimpses of Secret Invasion actress Emilia Clarke on the show’s set as they go through reshoots in London. Photos on the site show Clarke hiding in a Russian van, with pigs slaughtered and all. Check out some posted by Twitter user @UpdatesEClarke, who also took to the social media site to share some photos from the shoot, which appeared to be from a different scene.

More of Emilia Clarke on the set of Marvel’s Secret Invasion, reshoots are underway. pic.twitter.com/MSSY1PWkL2 — Emilia Clarke Updates (@UpdatesEClarke) September 26, 2022

More of Emilia Clarke on the set of Marvel’s Secret Invasion, reshoots are underway. pic.twitter.com/lmNYAPbqnN — Emilia Clarke Updates (@UpdatesEClarke) September 26, 2022

Emilia Clarke at the set of Marvel’s Secret Invasion. pic.twitter.com/zBhrTQglra — Emilia Clarke Updates (@UpdatesEClarke) September 26, 2022

Emilia Clarke also shared images of her and her puppy (who she says nearly destroyed a set) backstage:

Emilia Clarke with her dog Ted on the set of Marvel’s Secret Invasion. pic.twitter.com/5COFwIbneC — Emilia Clarke Updates (@UpdatesEClarke) September 23, 2022

Secret Invasion has Samuel Jackson’s Nick Fury as the main protagonist and will feature Ben Mendelsohn (as Talos), Cobbie Smulders (Maria Hill), Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald and Killian Scott. Don Cheadle as James Rhodes and Martin Freeman as Everett have also been confirmed. K. Ross. The series will be written and produced by Kyle Bradstreet and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

The Disney+ series debuts in early 2023.

Gravedigger



